UFC Fighter Auctions Off Used Weigh-In Underwear

UFC fighter Hannah Goldy is auctioning off an unconventional piece of memorabilia from her recent experience in London.

Goldy, who’s competed in the Octagon four times since earning a contract on 2019’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, recently slipped to a 1-3 promotional record with a failed trip across the pond.

In England’s capital, “24K” shared he cage with one half of a charismatic Liverpudlian duo that is taking the MMA world by storm. In March, Molly McCann lit up The O2 with a memorable spinning back elbow knockout. In July, “Meatball” repeated the feat, with Goldy greeting the Brit’s elbow in round one.

But while Goldy left the UK with another loss added to her mixed martial arts résumé, she evidently also left with a money-making piece of kit — used underwear…

Goldy Says ‘Going, Going, Gone!’ To Weigh-In Panties

After her defeat to McCann, Goldy’s attention turned from fighting to another career venture. Like some other notable athletes, “24K” utilizes the OnlyFans platform in order to enhance her income.

Having created the page during the COVID-19 pandemic — a time when she was balancing multiple jobs at a pair of gyms and a restaurant whilst her UFC career stalled due to the virus — Goldy has since posted 297 times on the platform, pricing a subscription to her content at $10.

But while the link between OnlyFans and a fighting career appears to be tenuous, Goldy has kept a connection by auctioning off her worn kit. Two days after her latest loss, the women’s flyweight began taking bids for the underwear she wore during the UFC London weigh-ins.

“I’m auctioning off the UFC panties I wore to weigh-ins,” she posted on her page. “DM me with your bids.” (h/t Marca)

Goldy is certainly not the only current or former UFC fighter boosting their income with explicit content. Most notably, Paige VanZant created her own site, which she often promotes on social media.

Also, the recently-retired Felice Herrig, who signed with BKFC after hanging up her MMA gloves, has claimed to bank big through the sale of feet pictures.

What do you make of Hannah Goldy’s unique auction?