UFC Rankings Report: Nunes’ Redemption Gets Rewarded

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 277, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After winning interim flyweight gold at UFC 277, Brandon Moreno returns to the P4P rankings at #14, sending Robert Whittaker down to #15.

Women’s Pound for Pound: With Amanda Nunes gaining redemption by defeating Julianna Peña via a dominant unanimous decision win in the UFC 277 main event, Nunes returns to #1 in the P4P rankings, with Valentina Shevchenko dropping to #2.

Strawweight: Nina Nunes drops one spot to #9 and is no longer tied with Amanda Lemos (#8)

Women’s Flyweight: Molly McCann debuts in the rankings at #15.

Women’s Bantamweight: With Nunes back in the champion’s slot, Julianna Peña is now the #1 contender.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno is now listed as the interim champion, and Alexandre Pantoja moves up two spots to #2 after his dominant win over Alex Perez at UFC 277. Kai Kara-France (#3) fell one spot after losing to Moreno in the UFC 277 co-main event, and Askar Askarov (#4) dropped one spot as well.

Bantamweight: Miesha Tate moves up two spots to #11, with Karol Rosa (#12) and Lina Lansberg (#13) both dropping one spot.

Featherweight: N/A

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: No changes

Middleweight: Paulo Costa is now ranked #6, dropping one spot beneath Alex Pereira (#5)

Light Heavyweight: Following his victory over Anthony Smith at UFC 277, Magomed Ankalaev is now ranked #3 at light heavyweight, behind only Glover Teixeira (#1) and Jan Blachowicz (#2). This boost caused Aleksandar Rakic to drop one spot to #4. Meanwhile, Volkan Oezdemir (#8) and Paul Craig (#9) swapped places.

Heavyweight: In what is the biggest leap this week, heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich rose six spots up to #5 in the heavyweight rankings after defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC 277. Lewis now drops two spots down to #7. Alexander Volkov (#8), Jairzinho Rozenstruik (#9), Chris Daukaus (#10), and Marcin Tybura (#11) each dropped one spot.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 277?