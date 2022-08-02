Tuesday, August 2, 2022
HomeNewsUFC News

UFC Rankings Report: Nunes’ Redemption Gets Rewarded

By Clyde Aidoo
Amanda Nunes
Latest MMA News

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 277, and we’ve got the full report for you below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: After winning interim flyweight gold at UFC 277, Brandon Moreno returns to the P4P rankings at #14, sending Robert Whittaker down to #15. 

Women’s Pound for Pound: With Amanda Nunes gaining redemption by defeating Julianna Peña via a dominant unanimous decision win in the UFC 277 main event, Nunes returns to #1 in the P4P rankings, with Valentina Shevchenko dropping to #2. 

Strawweight: Nina Nunes drops one spot to #9 and is no longer tied with Amanda Lemos (#8)

Women’s Flyweight: Molly McCann debuts in the rankings at #15. 

Women’s Bantamweight: With Nunes back in the champion’s slot, Julianna Peña is now the #1 contender.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A 

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno is now listed as the interim champion, and Alexandre Pantoja moves up two spots to #2 after his dominant win over Alex Perez at UFC 277. Kai Kara-France (#3) fell one spot after losing to Moreno in the UFC 277 co-main event, and Askar Askarov (#4) dropped one spot as well.

Bantamweight: Miesha Tate moves up two spots to #11, with Karol Rosa (#12) and Lina Lansberg (#13) both dropping one spot.

Featherweight: N/A

Lightweight: No changes

Welterweight: No changes

Middleweight: Paulo Costa is now ranked #6, dropping one spot beneath Alex Pereira (#5)

Light Heavyweight: Following his victory over Anthony Smith at UFC 277, Magomed Ankalaev is now ranked #3 at light heavyweight, behind only Glover Teixeira (#1) and Jan Blachowicz (#2). This boost caused Aleksandar Rakic to drop one spot to #4. Meanwhile, Volkan Oezdemir (#8) and Paul Craig (#9) swapped places.

Heavyweight: In what is the biggest leap this week, heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich rose six spots up to #5 in the heavyweight rankings after defeating Derrick Lewis at UFC 277. Lewis now drops two spots down to #7. Alexander Volkov (#8), Jairzinho Rozenstruik (#9), Chris Daukaus (#10), and Marcin Tybura (#11) each dropped one spot.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on these updates to the UFC rankings following UFC 277?

Related Articles

Follow MMA News

261,286FansLike
132FollowersFollow
3,837FollowersFollow
2,440SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.