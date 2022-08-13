Watch: The Top Finishes From UFC San Diego Fighters (Preview)

UFC San Diego takes place live tonight, and what better way to get keyed up for the night of action than to check out some of the best finishes from tonight’s fighters!

Tonight at UFC San Diego, Marlon Vera will finally get the fight he long called for when he faces Dominick Cruz in the main event. Vera and Cruz came face to face earlier this week ahead of their bout, and you can see what was said between the two right here. And if you missed the weigh-in results, you can get all caught up here.

To help get you prepared for tonight’s action, let’s first take a look at some of the past action from tonight’s fighters. The UFC released the Top Finishes from the fighters on tonight’s UFC San Diego Card. In the video, you will see the following finishes:

Marlon Vera KOs Frankie, UFC 268; Nate Landwer submits Ludovit Klein, UFC Vegas 48; Dominick Cruz TKOs Takeya Mizugaki, UFC 178; David Onama submits Garrett Armfield, UFC Vegas 58; Azamat Murzakanov KOs Tafon Nchuwki, UFC Vegas 58; Bruno Silva KOs Jordan Wright, UFC 269.

As for tonight’s fighters, you can catch each of the aforementioned knockouts below followed by the full card for tonight’s event!

UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

UFC San Diego Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

#5 Marlon Vera (21-7-1) vs. #8 Dominick Cruz (24-3)- Bantamweight Main Event

Nate Landwehr (15-4) vs. David Onama (10-1)- Featherweight Co-Main Event

Yazmin Jauregui (8-0) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (13-4)- Women’s Strawweight

Devin Clark (13-6) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (11-0)- Light Heavyweight

Priscila Cachoeira (11-4) vs. Ariane Lipski (14-7)- Women’s Bantamweight

Bruno Silva (22-7) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (34-15)- Middleweight

UFC San Diego Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)