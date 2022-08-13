MMA Twitter Reacts To Josh Quinlan’s Wild KO At UFC San Diego

Josh Quinlan’s UFC tenure got off to a rocky start after testing positive for a steroid metabolite, but he got back into good graces with a wild debut.

Quinlan and Jason Witt fought on the prelims of UFC San Diego on Saturday. It was a matchup that was supposed to take place at UFC Vegas 59 last weekend but had to be pushed back after Quinlan wasn’t cleared to fight following his positive test.

After the fight got moved, Quinlan made the most of his long-awaited UFC debut with a first-round knockout of Witt. He weaved through Witt’s strikes before landing a big left hook that slept him.

Watch Quinlan get the knockout blow.

MMA Twitter Praises Josh Quinlan After Brutal Knockout Over Jason Witt

Check out what MMA fighters and personalities had to say about Quinlan’s victory.

One punch power! He finally committed on a strike and that’s all it took 👏 #UFCSanDiego — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 13, 2022

Holy crap!!! The arena just went nutz!!! #UFCSanDiego — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 13, 2022

And just like that 👊🏾👊🏾 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) August 13, 2022

Wow I saw that what a ko @ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) August 13, 2022

I always say it. These knockouts are way better when you do not go for the unnecessary follow up shot. Respect Quinlan for seeing his opponent was out. #UFCSanDiego — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) August 13, 2022

I’ve been saying it since his professional debut- Josh Quinlan is must watch television.



Yes he used steroids for his DWCS fight but he owned it and made no excuses – which I respect #UFCSanDiego — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 13, 2022

Small mistakes create the biggest KOs… wow. https://t.co/PhqLz2chqM — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) August 13, 2022

Quinlan earned a shot in the UFC following a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series last September over Logan Urban. The victory was later overturned to a no-contest after he tested positive for a performance enhancer.

Prior to arriving in the UFC, Quinlan earned wins during stints in LFA and Fierce FC. He is now an undefeated 6-0 in his professional career.

UFC San Diego is headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera.