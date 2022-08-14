UFC San Diego Performance Bonuses

UFC San Diego wasn’t the most star-studded card on paper, but the event delivered with some excellent fights and impressive individual performances.

The UFC certainly had enough options to hand out extra bonuses if they felt so inclined, but they decided to stick with the usual Fight of the Night and two Performance of the Night bonuses.

UFC San Diego Performances Of The Night

Ode Osbourne made headlines with his highlight-reel stoppage of Zarrukh Adashev in his last bout, but “The Jamaican Sensation” found himself on the wrong end of a finish against Tyson Nam. With just over 2 minutes left in the first round, Osbourne jumped forward with a flying knee attempt that Nam countered with a huge right hand.

The Hawaiian followed up with a couple of punches before Jason Herzog stepped in. With the win, Nam rebounded from a split-decision loss to Matt Schnell in 2021 and also picked up an extra $50K for his performance.

The bantamweight main event between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera was arguably the night’s most anticipated bout, and “Chito” made the most of the moment. After having some early struggles with Cruz’s movement, Vera finally timed a head kick in the fourth round as the former champion ducked to the side.

The victory was Vera’s second head kick knockout during what is now a 4-fight win streak. The Ecuadorian will be happy to have earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his work, but “Chito” will be hoping there’s a bantamweight title shot on the horizon as well.

UFC San Diego Fight Of The Night

A battle between debuting strawweights Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo looked like a lock for UFC San Diego’s Fight of the Night until Nate Landwehr and David Onama went to war in the co-main event.



Onama took control of the bout early and dropped Landwehr, but “The Train” overcame some early struggles and started to gain momentum as the fight went on. The 34-year-old appeared to be the fresher fighter in the second round, and it didn’t take long for him to start battering Onama and make it seem as if a stoppage was imminent.

“The Silent Assassin” was able to survive in a few tough spots and blitz Landwehr with big punches on a few occasions. The 28-year-old mounted a late offensive in the waning seconds of the fight, but it wasn’t enough to sway the judges.

Landwehr took the majority decision victory, but both fighters left the event with an extra $50K after putting on a contender for Fight of the Year.

What are your thoughts on the bonus winners for UFC San Diego?