UFC San Diego Results & Highlights: Vera KOs Cruz

UFC San Diego took place tonight from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw top-ten bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz clash, while in the co-main, Nate Landwehr took on David Onama in a featherweight bout.

You can catch all the UFC San Diego highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Josh Quinlan def. Jason Witt

Josh Quinlan made a statement on his UFC debut by earning a first-round KO win over Jason Witt. Catch the KO below.

Tyson Nam def. Ode Osbourne

In this flyweight bout, Tyson Nam marked his return to the Octagon with a a first-round KO of Ode Osbourne. Catch the KO below.

Gabriel Benitez def. Charlie Ontiveros

Gabriel Benitez made it three first-round finishes in a row tonight, earning a TKO of Charlie Ontiveros in their lightweight clash. Catch the finish below.

BENITEZ RALLIES TO GET THE WIN 😤 #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/mPteah18E1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 13, 2022

Nina Nunes def. Cynthia Calvillo

In this women’s flyweight bout, Nina Nunes earned a hard-fought split decision victory over Cynthia Calvillo. With wife Amanda Nunes cageside, Nina left her gloves in the center of the Octagon, announcing her MMA retirement. Catch the highlights below.

Angela Hill def. Loopy Godinez

After taking on this bout on short notice, Angela Hill has come away with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Loopy Godinez. Catch the highlights below.

What a fight so far!



How are you scoring it going into the 3rd📝



[ #UFCSanDiego | LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/6wzwkokAak — UFC (@ufc) August 13, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Gerald Meerschaert def. Bruno Silva

In this middleweight bout, Gerald Meerschaert earned the 27th submission victory of his career against Bruno Silva.

In round one, Meerschaert took Silva down and kept him there for some time, before unloading on the Brazilian towards the end of the round. Round two saw Silva attempt some wild, lunging strikes to little success.

In round three, Meerschaert sent Silva to the canvas with a big right, before the American sunk in a guillotine choke that had Silva tapping in seconds. Catch the finish below.

Priscila Cachoeira def. Ariane Lipski

Priscila Cachoeira took just over a minute to TKO Ariane Lipski in this all-Brazilian women’s bantamweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Azamat Murzakanov def. Devin Clark

Azamat Murzakanov remains undefeated after securing a dominant TKO victory over Devin Clark in this light heavyweight bout.

Round one saw Murzakanov land some huge bombs, while Clark landed a headkick that almost sent Azamat to the canvas. In round two, Murzakanov landed a huge left that sent Clark to the canvas and almost put him away with ground and pound.

Then in round three, Murzakanov dropped Clark with a massive body shot before putting him away with some savage strikes. Catch the highlights below.

STILLLL UNDEFEATED 😤



Azamat Murzakanov pours it on in the third to get the W! #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/SuJey6FyGa — UFC (@ufc) August 14, 2022

Yazmin Jauregui def. Iasmin Lucindo

In a strawweight bout where both fighters were making their UFC debut, Yazmin Jauregui earned a unanimous decision victory over Iasmin Lucindo.

Round one took place on the feet, with both fighters having success during several frenetic exchanges. The fast pace continued in the second round, with Lucindo getting the better of the action towards the end of the round. In round three, both fighters remained competitive on the feet as they continued a high output. Catch the highlights below.

WHAT A DEBUT FOR JAUREGUI AND LUCINDO 👏 #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/QRkCJ13tHW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 14, 2022

Hats off to these two 👏 👏 👏



What a fight!!! #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/ZGbzEeBEnv — UFC (@ufc) August 14, 2022

Nate Landwehr def. David Onama

In a contender for fight of the year, Nate Landwehr got it done by majority decision against David Onama.

A wild round one saw Onama knock Landwehr to the canvas and almost put him away, but the American survived to assume top position and land some brutal elbows. In round two, Landwehr took advantage of a clearly fatigued Onama, delivering an onslaught of devastating strikes and attempting numerous submissions.

Round three was a wild, back-and-forth affair that saw Landwehr pour it on Onama, but the Ugandan had some big moments too, almost putting Landwehr away in the final seconds. Catch the highlights below.

Marlon Vera def. Dominick Cruz

In the main event, Marlon Vera earned an impressive KO win over Dominick Cruz in their bantamweight clash.

Round one saw Cruz blitz Vera with combinations, but the Ecuadorian replied by dropping Cruz. In round two, Cruz continued to push the pace, but failed to do much damage to Vera. Round three saw Vera drop Cruz, but the American popped right back up.

Then in round four, Vera unleashed a devastating headkick that sent Cruz sprawling to the canvas. Catch the highlights below.

UFC San Diego Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Vera def. Dominick Cruz via KO: R4, 2.17

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Bout: Nate Landwehr def. David Onama via majority decision (28-28, 29-27×2)

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Yazmin Jauregui def. Iasmin Lucindo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28×2)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Azamat Murzakanov def. Devin Clark via TKO: R3, 1.18

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Priscila Cachoeira def. Ariane Lipski via TKO: R1, 1.05

Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert def. Bruno Silva via submission: R3, 1.39

Preliminary Card

Women’s Catchweight (120-lbs) Bout: Angela Hill def. Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision: (29-28×3)

Heavyweight Bout: Martin Buday def. Lukasz Brzeski via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Nina Nunes def. Cynthia Calvillo via split decision: (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Lightweight Bout: Gabriel Benitez def. Charlie Ontiveros via TKO: R1, 3.35

Flyweight Bout: Tyson Nam def. Ode Osbourne via KO: R1, 2.59

Catchweight (180-lbs) Bout: Josh Quinlan def. Jason Witt via KO: R1, 2.09

Bantamweight Bout: Youssef Zalal vs Da’Mon Blackshear ends in a majority draw (29-28, 28-28×2)