UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz Fight Card, How to Watch

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz will make his octagon return in his hometown against surging contender Marlon Vera.

Cruz is looking to make another attempt at regaining the UFC Bantamweight Championship. Since losing the title to Cody Garbrandt by decision at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, 2016, he has been on a mission to win it back.

After four years without a fight, Cruz had his second opportunity to reclaim the title against Henry Cejudo at UFC 249 on May 9, 2020. However, Cejudo defeated Cruz by TKO, leaving fans wondering if Cruz had his last chance to fight for a UFC championship.

Since his loss, the former champion has won two fights in a row and is eighth in the bantamweight division. At age 37, A win over Vera could earn Cruz one last opportunity to reclaim the title.

Vera is hoping to make a statement against a former UFC champion. He is going into his fight against Cruz on a three-fight win streak and fifth in the division.

His last win was against Rob Font by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas on Apr. 30. Vera has wanted to fight Cruz for some time and has shared that the former champion turned down a fight against him in the past. A win over Cruz will put Vera in the immediate conversation of challenging for the UFC Bantamweight Championship next year.

UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card:

#5 Marlon Vera (21-7-1) vs. #8 Dominick Cruz (24-3)- Bantamweight Main Event

Nate Landwehr (15-4) vs. David Onama (10-1)- Featherweight Co-Main Event

Yazmin Jauregui (8-0) vs. Iasmin Lucindo- Women’s Strawweight

Devin Clark (13-6) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (11-0)- Light Heavyweight

Priscila Cachoeira (11-4) vs. Ariane Lipski (14-7)- Women’s Bantamweight

Bruno Silva (22-7) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (34-15)- Middleweight

Prelims:

#13 Angela Hill (13-12) vs. Lupita Godinez (8-2)- Women’s Strawweight

Martin Buday (10-1) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (8-1-1)- Heavyweight

#12 Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) vs. #9 Nina Nunes (10-7)- Women’s Flyweight

Gabriel Benitez (22-10) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (11-8)- Lightweight

Ode Osbourne (11-4) vs. Tyson Nam (20-12-1)- Flyweight

Jason Witt (19-8) vs. Josh Quinlan (5-0)- Catchweight

Youssef Zalal (10-5) vs. Da’mon Blackshear (12-4)- Bantwamweight

When is UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz?

UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz takes place on Aug. 13 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The main card will begin at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 4 PM EST/1 PM PST. The UFC has advertised the time on their website. However, it could still change.

How to Watch?

UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. The entire card will also air live on ESPN. Tickets for the event are currently available for resale on Ticketmaster. The lowest ticket price is $104, but the price could go down as the event gets closer.