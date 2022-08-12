Friday, August 12, 2022
UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz Official Weigh-In Results

By Clyde Aidoo
UFC San Diego
UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz takes place tomorrow night, August 13, 2022, but first, MMA News has you covered with the official weigh-in results.

UFC San Diego will be held from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The main event will feature top-10 bantamweights Marlon Vera (#5) and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

Vera and Cruz took part in a face-to-face interview as part of the buildup for tomorrow’s event, and you can catch that here in case you missed it.

UFC San Diego Weigh-In Results

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

MMA News will be here for full coverage of Saturday’s UFC San Diego event. Be sure to check back later for the full weigh-in results. In the meantime, you can peep the entire lineup and viewing information below.

UFC San Diego Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

  • #5 Marlon Vera (21-7-1) vs. #8 Dominick Cruz (24-3)- Bantamweight Main Event
  • Nate Landwehr (15-4) vs. David Onama (10-1)- Featherweight Co-Main Event
  • Yazmin Jauregui (8-0) vs. Iasmin Lucindo- Women’s Strawweight
  • Devin Clark (13-6) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (11-0)- Light Heavyweight
  • Priscila Cachoeira (11-4) vs. Ariane Lipski (14-7)- Women’s Bantamweight
  • Bruno Silva (22-7) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (34-15)- Middleweight

UFC Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

  • #13 Angela Hill (13-12) vs. Lupita Godinez (8-2)- Women’s Strawweight
  • Martin Buday (10-1) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (8-1-1)- Heavyweight
  • #12 Cynthia Calvillo (9-4-1) vs. #9 Nina Nunes (10-7)- Women’s Flyweight
  • Gabriel Benitez (22-10) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (11-8)- Lightweight
  • Ode Osbourne (11-4) vs. Tyson Nam (20-12-1)- Flyweight
  • Jason Witt (19-8) vs. Josh Quinlan (5-0)- Catchweight
  • Youssef Zalal (10-5) vs. Da’mon Blackshear (12-4)- Bantwamweight
