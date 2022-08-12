UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz Official Weigh-In Results

UFC San Diego: Vera vs. Cruz takes place tomorrow night, August 13, 2022, but first, MMA News has you covered with the official weigh-in results.

UFC San Diego will be held from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The main event will feature top-10 bantamweights Marlon Vera (#5) and former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz.

Vera and Cruz took part in a face-to-face interview as part of the buildup for tomorrow’s event, and you can catch that here in case you missed it.

UFC San Diego Weigh-In Results

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Be sure to check back later for the full weigh-in results. In the meantime, you can peep the entire lineup and viewing information below.

UFC San Diego Main Card (7:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

#5 Marlon Vera (21-7-1) vs. #8 Dominick Cruz (24-3)- Bantamweight Main Event

Nate Landwehr (15-4) vs. David Onama (10-1)- Featherweight Co-Main Event

Yazmin Jauregui (8-0) vs. Iasmin Lucindo- Women’s Strawweight

Devin Clark (13-6) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (11-0)- Light Heavyweight

Priscila Cachoeira (11-4) vs. Ariane Lipski (14-7)- Women’s Bantamweight

Bruno Silva (22-7) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (34-15)- Middleweight

UFC Preliminary Card (4:00 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)