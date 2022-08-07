Fighters React To Controversial Opening To UFC Vegas 59

UFC Vegas 59 got off to an unusual start with the first fight on the card between Mayra Bueno Silva and Stephanie Egger.

Silva and Egger, a pair of UFC bantamweights, got the action started at UFC Vegas 59. Just over a minute into the fight, the action came to an abrupt halt in one of the strangest finishes in recent memory.

During an exchange on the ground, Silva appeared to have Egger locked in an armbar that looked seconds away from potentially finishing the fight. Referee Chris Tognoni was told by Herb Dean and the cageside judges that Egger tapped, despite not seeing it for himself and a tap from Egger not visible on the broadcast.

Egger immediately protested the stoppage and upon video review, the finish was upheld and Silva was given the victory.

Mayra Bueno Silva Submits Stephanie Egger #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/mYFEWcVUGo — Pure Finishes (@PureKnockouts) August 7, 2022

UFC Fighters React To Odd Start To UFC Vegas 59

Here’s what some of the biggest names in the UFC had to say about the controversial end to Silva vs. Egger.

If it’s a half ass tap you must go till the arm breaks #UFCVegas59 — Thiago Moisés (@ThiagoMoisesMMA) August 7, 2022

It’s going to be one of those nights.. 😅 #UFCVegas59 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) August 7, 2022

Number 1 bullshit! Did she tap or nah?? Like wtf was that?? #UFCVegas59 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 7, 2022

That was garbage! Wow! Now we’re playing patty cake 🤦🏻‍♂️ #UFCVegas59 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) August 7, 2022

Did she tap ? #UFCVegas59 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) August 7, 2022

#UFCVegas59 tap or not that arm would of snapped. Good call. — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) August 7, 2022

Don’t let go of the submission ! Fight is not over until the referee calls it! #UFCVegas59 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 7, 2022

Despite the controversy, Silva has now won back-to-back fights in the UFC Octagon. She first made her debut back in 2018 following an impressive performance on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Egger came into the fight with two-straight wins over Jessica-Rose Clark and Shanna Young. She bounced back following a UFC debut loss to Tracy Cortez in Oct. 2020.

Silva was very emotional following the fight and seemed to decline to shake Egger’s hand following the win. The UFC may opt to run it back after the controversial finish.

UFC Vegas 59 is headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Jamahal Hill and Thiago Santos.

What are your thoughts on the controversial stoppage with the Stephanie Egger vs. Mayra Bueno Silva fight at UFC Vegas 59?