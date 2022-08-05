UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill Fight Card, How to Watch

UFC Vegas 59 will feature a light heavyweight main event between former title challenger Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill.

Santos is hoping to earn another opportunity at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. He came close to defeating Jon Jones for the title at UFC 239 on July 6, 2019, but Jones won by split decision.

Following UFC 239, Santos has lost three out of his last four fights. He will try to make a statement against Hill to remind fans and the company that he is still a contender in the division.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hill is looking to win the biggest fight of his career thus far against Santos. After he won the Dana White Contender Series on July 23, 2019, Hill has slowly become a contender in the light heavyweight division.

His last win was against Johnny Walker by knockout at UFC Vegas 48 on Feb. 19, 2022. If Hill defeats Santos, he’ll move one step closer to being a number one contender for the light heavyweight title.

UFC Vegas 59 will also have two fights to determine the winners of the Heavyweight and Women’s Flyweight tournaments of the Ultimate Fighter Season 30.

The brother of UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, Mohammed, will challenge Zac Pauga at heavyweight. Women’s flyweights Juliana Miller and Brogan Walker will also clash to determine who earns a contract with the UFC.

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill Fight Card

(Final card & bout order subject to change)

Main Card:

#6 Thiago Santos (22-10) vs. #10 Jamahal Hill (10-1)- Light Heavyweight Main Event

#6 Vincente Luque (21-8-1) vs. #13 Geoff Neal (14-4)- Welterweight Co-Main Event

Mohammad Usman (7-2) vs. Zac Pauga (5-0)- Heavyweight Ultimate Fighter Championship

Juliana Miller (2-1) vs. Brogan Walker (7-2)- Women’s Flyweight Ultimate Fighter Championship

#14 Augusto Sakai (15-4-1) vs. Sergey Spivak (14-3)- Heavyweight

Ariane Lipski (14-7) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (11-4)- Women’s Flyweight

Prelims:

Sam Alvey (33-17-1) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (16-5)- Middleweight

Terrance McKinney (12-4) vs. Erick Gonzales (14-6)- Lightweight

Bryan Battle (7-1) vs. Takashi Sato (16-5)- Welterweight

Jason Witt (19-8) vs. Josh Quinlan (5-0)- Welterweight

Cory McKenna (6-2) vs. Miranda Granger (7-2)- Women’s Strawweight

Myra Bueno Silva (8-2-1) vs. Stephanie Egger (7-2)- Women’s Bantamweight

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When is UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill?

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill takes place on Aug. 6 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will begin at 10 PM EST/7 PM PST. The prelims will take place at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST. The UFC has advertised the time on their website, but it could still change.

How to Watch?

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill main card and prelims will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. However, the prelims will also air live on ESPN.