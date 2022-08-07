UFC Vegas 59 Results & Highlights: Hill TKOs Santos

UFC Vegas 59 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event featured a must-see clash between top-ten light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. While the co-main event saw welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal do battle.

The main event card also featured two finals of the 2022 season of The Ultimate Fighter, coached by Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes. Team Peña’s Mohammed Usman and Zac Pauga met in a heavyweight clash, while Team Nunes’ Brogan Waker took on Team Peña’s Juliana Miller in a flyweight battle.

Catch all the the UFC Vegas 59 highlights and results below!

Preliminary Card Highlights

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Stephanie Egger

There was a controversial ending to this women’s bantamweight bout. Mayra Bueno Silva was given the win via armbar against Stephanie Egger. However, Egger denied having tapped. The judges ultimately overruled her, though. Check out the submission and Silva’s emotional interview below.

An interesting finish to the first fight of the night – we are off to video review! #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/f1TZqjxLqI — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Mayra Bueno Silva was emotional after her submission win over Stephanie Egger at #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/gdJAkKanON — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

Cory McKenna def. Miranda Granger

In this women’s strawweight bout, Cory McKenna sunk in a Von Flue choke to defeat Miranda Granger. Check out the submission below.

McKenna pulled off a Von Flue choke for the W 😲 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/QtpUq4iLB9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

Bryan Battle def. Takashi Sato

In this welterweight bout, Bryan Battle landed a perfect headkick to KO Takashi Sato after less than a minute of action. Catch the finish below.

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Sam Alvey

Michal Oleksiejczuk made a statement to the rest of the middleweight division after earning a quick TKO win over Sam Alvey. Catch the finish below.

Michal Oleksiejczuk came here for a good time not a long time 👊 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/4GgcUQNwM1 — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Main Card Highlights

Terrance McKinney def. Erick Gonzalez

In this lightweight clash, Terrance McKinney earned yet another first-round finish after submitting Erick Gonzalez with a standing rear-naked choke. Catch the finish below.

Make that 12 first round finishes in 13 wins for @TWrecks155 💪 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/kNR7qWjugB — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Serghei Spivac def. Augusto Sakai

Serghei Spivac earned a dominant TKO victory over Augusto Sakai in this heavyweight clash.

In round one, Spivac took Sakai down multiple times and dominated from on top, landing brutal strikes and almost securing a rear-naked choke. Round two saw Spivac take Sakai down again with ease and batter the Brazilian with some heavy strikes, before the ref mercifully stepped in. Catch the highlights below.

STATEMENT MADE BY THE POLAR BEAR 🐻‍❄️ #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/4Vq5ylPsmC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

Juliana Miller def. Brogan Walker

Juliana Miller earned an impressive TKO victory over Brogan Walker to win the women’s flyweight The Ultimate Fighter finale, securing her a UFC contract.

In round one, Miller took Walker down early and dominated from on top for the rest of the round. Round two saw Miller take Walker’s back and attempt a rear-naked choke. Walker escaped but only to be taken down again. In round three, Miller continued her grappling dominance, taking Walker down before raining down savage elbows that saw the ref step in. Catch the highlights below.

JULIANA MILLER WINS THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER VIA TKO 🏆 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/QVlG0k60a7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 7, 2022

Mohamed Usman def. Zac Pauga

Mohamed Usman earned a brutal KO victory over Zac Pauga to win the heavyweight The Ultimate Fighter finale, securing him a UFC contract. Round one took place on the feet, with both fighters having moments of success, but also miss the mark with many wild strikes. Then just 36 seconds into round two, Usman uncorked a savage left hook that knocked Pauga out cold. Catch the highlights below.

The P4P king was fired up after his brothers KO 👏 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/W69H4dubku — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Geoff Neal def. Vicente Luque

In the co-main event, Geoff Neal earned a blistering KO win over Vicente Luque in their welterweight bout.

In round one, Neal put on a dominant striking performance, rocking Luque multiple times and sending him to the canvas late in the round. Round two saw Luque recover to have success on the feet, but Neal responded to land some effective strikes of his own.

Then in round three, Neal rocked Luque with a blistering left, then against the fence, blitzed the Brazilian with a series of uppercuts, before sending him face planting to the canvas with a savage left. Catch the highlights below.

Jamahal Hill def. Thiago Santos

In the main event, Jamahal Hill earned his third successive win after earning a TKO of Thiago Santos in their light heavyweight bout.

In round one, both fighters had a few moments of success on the feet as they swung wildly with some huge strikes. Round two saw Santos sustain several leg kicks before taking Hill down briefly, before both men had success landing some wild punches.

In round three, Santos outgrappled Hill for much of the round, but failed to inflict much damage. In round four, both men swung wild punches, and laboring physically, Santos fell to the canvas, before Hill put him away with some savage ground and pound. Catch the highlights below.

A message from @JamahalH to the rest of the LHW division 🗣 #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/YHzl0lUvhS — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

UFC VEGAS 59 MAIN CARD

Main Event – Main Event Light Heavyweight Bout: Jamahal Hill def. Thiago Santos via TKO: R4, 2.31

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal def. Vicente Luque via KO: R3, 2.01

Heavyweight (TUF Finale) Bout: Mohamed Usman def. Zac Pauga via KO: R2, 0.36

Women’s Flyweight (TUF Finale) Bout: Juliana Miller def. Brogan Walker via TKO: R3, 3.57

Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac def. Augusto Sakai via TKO: R2, 3.42

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney def. Erick Gonzalez via submission: R1, 2.17

PRELIMINARY CARD

Middleweight Bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Sam Alvey via TKO: R1, 1.56

Welterweight Bout: Bryan Battle def. Takashi Sato via KO: R1, 0.44

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cory McKenna def. Miranda Granger via submission: R2, 1.03

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva def. Stephanie Egger via submission: R1, 1.17