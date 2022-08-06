UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill Results & Highlights

UFC Vegas 59 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event features a must-see clash between top-ten light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. While the co-main event will see welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal do battle.

The main event card will also feature two finals of the 2022 season of The Ultimate Fighter, coached by Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes. Team Peña’s Mohammed Usman and Zac Pauga will meet in a heavyweight clash, while Team Nunes’ Brogan Waker will take on Team Peña’s Juliana Miller in a flyweight battle.

The preliminary card begins at 7:00 PM ET and the main card at 10:00 PM ET. All but one fighter successfully made weight, and you can check out the weigh-in results here. Women’s flyweight Ariane Lipski tipped the scales 2.5 pounds over the divisional limit for her bout against Priscila Cachoeira and will be fined 20% of her purse as a result.

Make sure to follow all the the UFC Vegas 59 highlights and results as they happen below!

UFC VEGAS 59 MAIN CARD (10:00 PM ET, ESPN, ESPN DEPORTES, ESPN+)

Main Event – Main Event Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos vs Jamahal Hill

Co-Main Event – Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque vs Geoff Neal

Heavyweight (TUF Finale) Bout: Mohamed Usman vs Zac Pauga

Women’s Flyweight (TUF Finale) Bout: Brogan Walker vs Juliana Miller

Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai vs Serghei Spivac

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ariane Lipski vs Priscila Cachoeira

PRELIMINARY CARD (7:00 PM ET, ESPN, ESPN DEPORTES, ESPN+)

Middleweight Bout: Sam Alvey vs Michal Oleksiejczuk

Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney vs Erick Gonzalez

Welterweight Bout: Bryan Battle vs Takashi Sato

Welterweight Bout: Jason Witt vs Josh Quinlan

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cory McKenna vs Miranda Granger

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Stephanie Egger