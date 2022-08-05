UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill Weigh-In Results

UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill takes place tomorrow night (August 6, 2022) from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada; but first things first, MMA News is here to deliver the weigh-in results.

The main event for UFC Vegas 59 features top-10 light heavyweights and proven finishers Thiago Santos (#6) taking on Jamahal Hill (#10). The co-main event is also high on the must-see scale, with ranked welterweight contenders Vicente Luque (#6) facing Geoff Neal (#13).

Also on the card will be the heavyweight and women’s flyweight finals of this past season of The Ultimate Fighter, coached by Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes. At heavyweight, Team Peña’s Mohammed Usman and Zac Pauga will compete; and at flyweight, it will be Team Nunes’ Brogan Waker against Team Peña’s Juliana Miller.

UFC Vegas 59 Weigh-In Results

Jamahal Hill

MMA News will be here for full coverage of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event. Below, you can view the fight card and viewing information. The weigh-in results will be included at the conclusion of the weigh-ins.

UFC Vegas 59 Main Card

#6 Thiago Santos (22-10) vs. #10 Jamahal Hill (10-1)- Light Heavyweight Main Event

#6 Vincente Luque (21-8-1) vs. #13 Geoff Neal (14-4)- Welterweight Co-Main Event

Mohammad Usman (7-2) vs. Zac Pauga (5-0)- Heavyweight Ultimate Fighter Championship

Juliana Miller (2-1) vs. Brogan Walker (7-2)- Women’s Flyweight Ultimate Fighter Championship

#14 Augusto Sakai (15-4-1) vs. Sergey Spivak (14-3)- Heavyweight

Ariane Lipski (14-7) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (11-4)- Women’s Flyweight

Preliminary Card