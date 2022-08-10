Uriah Hall Announces MMA Retirement

Long-time UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall has announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Hall, a two-time Ring of Combat middleweight champion, broke onto the scene during season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter, during which he recorded three knockouts, including a particularly notable and much-replayed spinning hook kick KO of Adam Cella.

Having followed that breakout stint with 19 appearances under the UFC banner, “Prime Time” has called time on his career at the age of 38.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, the Jamaican American reflected on his career, expressing gratitude to his fans and coaches, as well as UFC President Dana White for giving him the chance to “collide with modern day gladiators.”

“It is with great sadness that I will be stepping away from the greatest sport in the world. I’m going to miss the incredible UFC staff that has became like family and the mentors I have met along the way,” Hall wrote. “The UFC has given me the Best opportunity to step completely outside my comfort zone. Throughout the years I’ve gone up against some of the best in the world at the highest level. Although I did not achieve the rank of world champion i’ve acquired some of my greatest achievements from mixed martial arts and that was facing my fears and being a champion in life.

“I want to thank the incredible fans, you guys made the sport what it is today. It is important to have the right people around you that care for you and encourage you to become a better version of yourself. I want to thank my team my coaches my friends and my family always standing by me. You all have been the driving force that encouraged me daily,” Hall continued. “Lastly, I want to specifically thank Dana White for giving me the opportunity to collide with modern day gladiators. Thank you for always supporting me thru the good and the bad…To the next generation you are the top 1% greatest athlete’s on the planet. Will be a pleasure to watch where you all take this sport from here. I will be watching! Goforth”

Hall Exits With 10-9 UFC Record

While Hall never reached the heights that his potential had suggested was possible early into his UFC career, the middleweight mainstay exits the promotion from a position in the rankings and having shared the Octagon with the best of the best.

As well as competing against the likes of Derek Brunson, Robert Whittaker, and Kelvin Gastelum, Hall boasts victories over one-time light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos, 2021 PFL champion Antônio Carlos Júnior, 185-pound great Gegard Mousasi, and GOAT contender Anderson Silva.

Though Hall’s decision will perhaps come as a slight shock to many, it does arrive off the back of an 0-2 skid, with convincing losses to Sean Strickland and rising contender André Muniz moving Hall closer to an even promotional slate. With that, Hall is bidding farewell before his number of Octagon losses reaches double figures.

While we’ve seen many fighters continue well beyond their means in recent times, suffering hard-to-watch knockout defeats, it’s safe to say that “Prime Time” has gone out in a more desirable fashion — and by putting over a young up-and-comer in Brazil’s Muniz.

What do you make of Uriah Hall’s decision to retire?