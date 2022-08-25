Watch: Live Worldwide Reactions To Edwards’ UFC 278 KO Of Usman

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 drew global attention after one of the most iconic Octagon moments.

Edwards shocked the world with a fifth-round head kick KO of Usman in the UFC 278 headliner. The fight was a rematch of their first matchup as both fighters were in the beginnings of their UFC tenures in Dec. 2015.

Edwards not only defeated a Usman that was the pound-for-pound No. 1, but who is widely considered to be one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. This was also the first time that Usman had been knocked out during his professional MMA career, with his only other loss coming via submission against Jose Caceres.

UFC fans likely had their jaws dropped to the floor as Edwards slept Usman, and YouTuber Wow Reacts has put some of the best reactions together into one compilation.

MMA Fans Go Nuts Watching Leon Edwards KO Kamaru Usman

See below as sports fans from across the globe gave their live reaction to Edwards’ wild knockout.

Part 1:

Part 2:

UFC welterweight Colby Covington was also one of many MMA fighters who were perplexed by Edwards knocking out Usman. Most fighters took to social media to give their live analysis of the action.

Edwards entered the fight having won nine fights in a row over the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Nate Diaz, and Bryan Barberena. In contrast, Usman was undefeated in the UFC and was on an astounding 19-fight winning streak.

As anticipation for the Edwards/Usman trilogy grows, fans are still blown away by what transpired at UFC 278.

Were you shocked by Leon Edwards’ UFC 278 KO of Kamaru Usman?