MMA Twitter Reacts To Edwards KOing Usman At UFC 278

Leon Edwards battled from the jaws of near-defeat to pull off one of the wildest come-from-behind moments in UFC history against Kamaru Usman.

Edwards got off to early success against Usman in their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 278. He took down Usman in the first round and found his timing on the feet in the opening minutes.

The momentum swung in Usman’s favor from the second round onward, as he used his signature pace and pressure to overwhelm and frustrate Edwards on the feet and ground. Usman seemed to break Edwards’ will entering the fifth and final round as a dejected Edwards sulked in front of his corner in between championship rounds.

As MMA often is, the Usman/Edwards rematch featured unpredictability to the highest degree.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Kamaru Usman’s Early Success Against Leon Edwards

As Usman appeared on the verge of a dominant win, MMA Twitter praised his performance against Edwards.

I’d love a crack at this title somewhere down the line gimme gimme gimme — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Usman has been throwing more kicks, Edwards landed just as many takedowns as the champ so far….. MMA man 🤷‍♂️ #ufc278 — Gerald Meerschaert (@The_Real_GM3) August 21, 2022

Usman’s a savage yoooo #ufc278 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) August 21, 2022

The pressure from usman is always inspiring — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) August 21, 2022

3-1 Usman. Training at altitude is paying dividends here.#UFC278 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) August 21, 2022

Everything changed in the fifth and final round when Edwards landed a left high kick that sent Usman collapsing to the canvas, sending the Salt Lake City crowd into a frenzy.

LEON EDWARDS WITH THE COMEBACK OF THE CENTURY. HEADKICK KO. OH MY GOOOOODNESSSSS. HE SENT HIM TO THE SHADOW REALM #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/vnh5MLVERt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 21, 2022

MMA Twitter Took A Sharp Turn With Under A Minute Left In The Fight

Look at how MMA Twitter reacted when Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman with a fifth-round head kick.

Just like that baby, what a game! Huge congrats @ParadigmSports and Leon Edwards! ANOTHER CHAMPION! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Best comeback ever???? — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 21, 2022

MMA — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 21, 2022

Greatest fucking sport in the world #UFC278 — Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) August 21, 2022

Usman Seconds of away from retaining the belt and an INSANE headkick KO from Leon Edwards! WOW! Jamaica 🇯🇲has another UFC champion! I smell a trilogy!! #UFC278 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 21, 2022

Woahhhhhhhhh!!!! — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) August 21, 2022

Incredible!!🇯🇲🇯🇲 — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) August 21, 2022

Man this sport is unpredictable 😭😭😭 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 21, 2022

Edwards caps off a long journey to the title which featured opponent switches, COVID-19 diagnoses, and other unusual circumstances. He won 9 fights in a row since losing his first matchup with Usman back in Dec. 2015.

As for Usman, this is just the second loss of his professional career and his first in the UFC. His last defeat came against Jose Caceres at CFA 11 back in May 2013.

Usman had won 19 straight fights entering the rematch with Edwards. This included successful title defenses over the likes of Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Gilbert Burns.

What was your reaction to Leon Edwards’ incredible comeback knockout over Kamaru Usman?