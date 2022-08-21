Kamaru Usman Issues First Comments After KO Loss To Edwards

Kamaru Usman has made a short statement to fans following his brutal KO loss at UFC 278.

Usman looked to be cruising to his sixth welterweight title defense against Leon Edwards this evening, having outwrestled the Englishman for much of their championship bout. But with just over a minute left, Edwards unleashed a perfect head kick to amazingly knock the champ out cold and claim the welterweight title.

Not long after losing his belt, Kamaru took to Twitter to address fans and vow that he will bounce back from the brutal loss.

Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 21, 2022

Usman Falls Short of Making The UFC Record Books

Tonight’s defeat to Edwards was Usman’s first in the UFC and just the second of his professional career. Had he won, the “Nigerian Nightmare” would have equaled Anderson Silva’s record of 16 consecutive UFC wins.

Kamaru also had his perfect takedown defense record shattered when Edwards remarkably took him down in round one. The Englishman even managed to trap Kamaru in a body lock and make several rear-naked choke attempts. The loss will also likely see Usman tumble from the top spot on the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings.

For Edwards, he became the first Jamaican-born UFC champ in history and joins Michael Bisping as the only British fighter to achieve the feat. Edwards is now unbeaten in eleven fights. His last loss back in 2015 came against none other than Usman.

