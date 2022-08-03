Usman Shares His Thoughts On Upcoming Chimaev/Diaz Clash

UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman doesn’t believe that Nate Diaz is heading into his clash with Khamzat Chimaev without a chance at victory.

After seven months that has featured Diaz campaigning to face various opponents, from Dustin Poirier to Tony Ferguson, for the final fight of his active UFC contract — a period that’s even seen him accuse the MMA leader of holding him “hostage” — the fan-favorite Stockton native has a fight booked.

In the UFC 279 main event, Diaz will mark the sixth man looking to add the opening blemish to the record of rising star Chimaev.

Having witnessed “Borz” tear through his competition en route to the rankings before outpointing top-five contender Gilbert Burns in a FOTY contender earlier this year, many fans, fighters, and pundits aren’t giving Diaz much of a chance ahead of the UFC 279 headliner.

But while the likes of Dan Hardy and Leon Edwards have gone as far as to criticize the UFC for what they perceive to be a lopsided pairing, the welterweight king isn’t counting Diaz out just yet.

Usman: Diaz Might Be Able To “Make Something Shake” Late

In a recent Will Harris-produced video uploaded to the champ’s official YouTube channel, fans get an insight into Usman’s life and preparation ahead of his next title defense, which is set to come versus Edwards at UFC 278 next month.

Three weeks after, “The Nigerian Nightmare” could be seeing his next challenger in action, should he defeat “Rocky” in Utah, of course.

Discussing the UFC 279 main event, which will mark Chimaev’s first time in the headline spotlight, Usman named one way that Diaz can give himself a shot at having his hand raised in Las Vegas.

“It’s five rounds. It is five rounds. If Nate somehow takes care of his self to where he can withstand some of those shots, ay, it’s five rounds,” Usman said. “If he hangs out — just like he did with Leon (Edwards), you hang out till the fifth round, might be able to make something shake.”

At UFC 263, Diaz was outstruck and outpointed on the feet for the best part of 24 minutes against top-five contender Edwards. But in the final minute, Diaz managed to land a shot that ensured his stock as an always-dangerous fighter and fan favorite took no damage.

Against a man who’s yet to go five rounds in professional MMA, perhaps Diaz will fancy his chances of creating a similar opportunity against Chimaev on September 10.

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman? Does Nate Diaz have a chance at causing an upset at UFC 279?