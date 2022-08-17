Valerie Loureda Says WWE Is More Difficult Than MMA

Valerie Loureda is finding a new kind of challenge in the WWE.

After a five-fight run with Bellator, Valerie Loureda is making a shift in her professional career. She recently signed a deal with the WWE and has, at least for the time being, left her MMA career behind. Now she is embarking on a new sort of challenge in professional wrestling.

Loureda is not the first MMA fighter to transition over to wrestling, not by far. Those who came before her, such as Ronda Rousey opened the door for this leap from one sport to the other. Loureda signed a multi-year deal with the WWE and has already begun this new journey.

Valerie Loureda Is Finding That The WWE Can Be More Challenging Than MMA In Some Ways

Although there are similarities in both sports, Loureda is finding that the differences are challenging. She feels that the added pressure of entertaining in the WWE and having to avoid actually hitting someone is more difficult than cage fighting.

“I feel like fighting is easier because when you go into a cage, you have one goal and that’s to win or hurt that person,” Loureda told Denise Salcedo h/t Thirsty for News. “And in WWE, there are so many things going on and you do have to be a true entertainer. For me, the difference is striking but not striking to hurt someone. There are little things like that, but truly I love it. I am truly in love with it. I feel like a white belt again. I am just embracing the process and just getting better every day.”

Loureda is focused completely on her WWE journey at this time and cannot contractually fight in MMA during that time. If she ever returned to MMA, she will still be under contract with Bellator.

