(Archives) Watch: BJ Penn Knocked Out In Another Bar Fight (2019)

On this day three years ago, a video of BJ Penn in an alleged bar fight went viral.

Much has changed since the following story was published. After this video went public, UFC President Dana White pulled the plug on Penn’s run in the promotion. Just weeks later, he was officially released.

Life has not been dull for Penn since his release, though. He was hospitalized after a car accident while being investigated for a DUI, and, last year, he even shed some insight on a near-death experience!

Of course, the latest news regarding the legendary former UFC champion is his recent run for Governor of Hawaii.

After being accused of being ignorant about the politics of his own state, Penn would go on to lose decisively in the GOP primary to Duke Aiona. And moments ago, we reported on the story of Penn contesting these very results due to alleged voter suppression.

The following story is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED AUGUST 28, 2019, 3:49 PM]

Headline: BJ Penn Allegedly Knocked Out In Yet Another Bar Fight

Author: Mike Drahota

Former UFC two-division champion BJ Penn is back in the media for yet another alleged involvement in a bar fight in his native Hawaii.

According to TMZ Sports, Penn was knocked clean out by a pair of punches from an antagonist. A source close to Penn told TMZ the man had been following the fighter around and trying to egg him on into a fight. The man is allegedly “notorious for taunting BJ.”

You can watch the video of Penn getting laid out here:

UPDATE: Second vid shows BJ Penn getting KO'd when the fight spilled into the street https://t.co/5oDkSQXguL pic.twitter.com/LBkloncfc0 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 28, 2019

The video of Penn getting knocked out surfaced hours after an initial video arrived of Penn mounting the man’s back and raining down punches.

The aforementioned source revealed that after Penn was knocked out, he got up and was disoriented. He then went after his attacker. That was where the footage of the initial video, which came after Penn was dropped in the video above, came from. You can watch that here:

This BJ Penn video is fascinating. First thought, has anybody ever gotten a recorded ass whoopin to "Girl I'm ginna make you sweat before?" #jiujitsuworks https://t.co/MmuwgaiAnj — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) August 28, 2019

Onlookers obviously attempted to pry a maddened Penn off the man. It comes after another video of Penn getting into another bar fight surfaced in June. No arrest was made in that altercation even though police were contacted. And the same situation transpired in this latest incident. Penn and his opponent were reportedly not arrested even though police were contacted.

The MMA legend is currently on a record losing streak. He will face Nik Lentz in what is supposed to be his final fight in MMA, win or lose.

Regardless, based on the alleged footage above, it’s been a saddening fall from grace for a man who was once one of the UFC’s biggest stars.