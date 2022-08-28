Vitor Belfort vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Boxing Match Set For Oct. 15

As announced by DAZN Saturday night, Vitor Belfort is scheduled to have his second career boxing match on October 15 against a fighter 14 years his junior and 12 bouts his senior in Hasim Rahman Jr.

Of course, this experience edge does not factor in Belfort’s healthy experience in MMA but is noting that the former UFC champion only has one pro boxing match on his résumé. Belfort was victorious in this 2006 bout against Josemario Neves via KO.

Last year, Belfort (45) competed in an exhibition bout against boxing legend Evander Holyfield, in which Belfort was also victorious via TKO.

Image Credit: Triller

In Hasim Rahman Jr. (31), Belfort will be facing a boxer with a professional record of 12-1. Rahman Jr. is coming off a loss to Kenzie Morison via TKO in April and was scheduled to face Jake Paul earlier this month prior to the event’s cancellation.

This bout will serve as one of two main events for DAZN X Series 002. The other main event will be announced at a later date.

The event is scheduled to take place in Sheffield, England. As of this publication, there is no word on how many rounds the bout will be or what weight the fight will be contested at.

How do you think Vitor Belfort will fare against Hasim Rahman Jr. in this boxing match?