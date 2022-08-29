Watch: Boxer Torrez Jr. Sleeps Opponent In Viral Faceplant KO

Heavyweight boxer Richard Torrez Jr. bounced Marco Antonio Canedo off the ropes and face-first to the floor under a minute into their fight.

Torrez and Canedo faced off on the main card of a Top Rank boxing event in Tulsa, OK on Saturday night. The undercard featured a slew of finishes from top prospects such as Delante Johnson and Efe Ajagba.

Torrez stole the show by blitzing Canedo in the opening seconds of the fight. After forcing Canedo against the ropes, he proceeded to throw a series of hooks at Canedo’s chin which resulted in a nasty finish.

Boxer Richard Torrez Jr. Sends Marco Antonio Canedo To Sleep

Watch as Torrez makes quick and vicious work of Canedo with a flurry of combinations.

The 23-year-old Torrez remains undefeated in his young boxing career with wins over Roberto Zavala Jr. and Allen Melson. He also won a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics for the United States.

Canedo drops to 1-3 in his career with three-straight losses. After winning his pro debut against Cristopher Elias Garza, he’s gone on to lose to Alexis Barriere and Guillermo Del Rio in the ring.

The card was headlined by a Top Rank junior welterweight battle between Jose Pedraza and Richard Commey. The fight ended in a split draw.

