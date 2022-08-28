Watch: Cejudo Wakes Baby While Viewing Johnson’s KO Win

Henry Cejudo watched former foe Demetrious Johnson reclaim the ONE FC bantamweight title in spectacular fashion, so spectacular it woke up his baby.

The former two-weight world champion watched as “Mighty Mouse” rematched Adriano Moraes and took the champion out in the fourth round with a perfectly timed flying knee. Cejudo set up a live stream to watch the ONE FC on Prime event with friends. He commented on the action and had a special interest in the main event.

“Triple C” recently trained with Johnson, giving pointers and exchanging gracious compliments with his one-time rival. In the video below, we see Cejudo’s initial thoughts, as well as the aftermath.

.@MightyMouse! This dude can't be anything less than a top-2 MMA fighter of ALL TIME! #ONEChampionship 🐐https://t.co/20aVC8DffU — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 27, 2022

Cejudo And DJ: Best Of Enemies

Cejudo can be seen gushing over Johnson’s performance to UFC lightweight Mark Madsen. He calls Demetrious Johnson “One of the greatest” before quipping “Easy Money.” This is most likely in reference to “Triple C’s” viral remarks of the same nature during Kamaru Usman‘s recent title bout with new champion Leon Edwards moments before Usman was rendered unconscious.

This time though, “Mighty Mouse” obliged what might be an indicator of a minor gambling problem for Cejudo. (For liable reasons, we do not in fact have any evidence or reason to believe Cejudo has a gambling problem. He probably does though, he is a sports star after all.)

Just as Cejudo and friends lower their voices, another enters earshot. It is Cejudo’s partner and His baby. “Little C” had been awoken by the noise pollution that DJ’s perfectly timed knockout has caused. Cejudo can only offer a full-hearted, head bowed “I’m sorry baby” before breaking the fourth wall to let us at home know, “I woke up my baby guys.”

A split second later though, the fight has returned as the topic at hand, offering “F***, He is good, man!”

Where do you rate “Mighty Mouse” All-Time?