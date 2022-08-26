Watch: Christian Lee Reclaims ONE LW Title W/ Wild Knockout

ONE lightweight Christian Lee got vengeance in a big way against Ok Rae Yoon in their ONE 160 matchup on Friday in Singapore.

Lee and Yoon competed in the main event of ONE 160 main event in a rematch of their first title fight last September. Yoon earned a unanimous decision win over Lee to become the ONE lightweight champion.

After a back-and-forth first round in their highly-anticipated rematch, Lee landed a massive right hand that dropped Yoon before landing a series of brutal ground knees. The referee stepped in to save Yoon from additional damage and Lee reclaimed the lightweight throne.

Christian Lee Brutally Finishes Ok Rae Yoon At ONE 160

Watch the final sequence between Lee and Yoon below.

Christian Lee 🇺🇸🇸🇬 exacts REVENGE on Ok Rae Yoon to reclaim the ONE Lightweight World Title! 👑 @ChristianLeeMMA #ONE160 #ONEChampionship



🇺🇸🇨🇦🇹🇭 Watch live on ONE YouTube 👉 https://t.co/BiFG3Yw0fA

🌍 Watch live on PPV 👉 https://t.co/8MeKhRMtjy pic.twitter.com/UiD8ZU4PZC — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) August 26, 2022

Lee’s loss to Yoon in their first title fight snapped a six-fight winning streak. He won the ONE lightweight title over Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev before defending it against Timofey Nastyukhin and Iuri Lapicus.

Yoon’s title defeat snapped a five-fight winning streak, including over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and Marat Gafurov.

A fight before Lee’s triumphant performance, Tang Kai defeated Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight belt.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here! (edited)