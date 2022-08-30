Watch: Fighter Nearly Knocks Himself Out At Karate Combat Event

Former MMA and kickboxing fighter Raymond Daniels took a big shot to the head courtesy of the Karate Combat arena this past weekend.

The 42-year-old Daniels competed at Karate Combat 35 on Saturday. He was making his combat sports return after nearly a year and a half away from competition since his unanimous decision win over Peter Stanonik at Bellator 257.

Daniels looked to make a statement at Karate Combat 35, though he nearly self-sabotaged his chances at victory.

Raymond Daniels Got More Than He Bargained For At Karate Combat 35

Watch below as Daniels misses Franklin Mina and slams his head on the side of the pit.

🫣 Raymond is a beast, but you don't want to mess with our Pit pic.twitter.com/JnRdT90HiA — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) August 29, 2022

Daniels later took to his Instagram page to make light of the incident.

“To be honest, the [Karate Combat] pit hit me harder than any fighter has my entire career [LAUGHS],” Daniels posted.

Daniels would end up winning the fight via a decision.

Daniels is known for his tenure in kickboxing in Glory and Bellator. He won eight fights in a row in Bellator kickboxing from 2016-2018 and also defeated the likes of Brian Foster and Justin Baesman in Glory.

Daniels will likely return to Karate Combat for a future event, though he may want to shy away from throwing a similar technique against the edge of the pit during his next appearance.

Where does this rank among the most unusual combat sports moments of 2022?