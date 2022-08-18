Watch: First Look At “Wonderboy” And Woodley In Cobra Kai

The Season 5 trailer gives us our first look at Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Tyron Woodley in Cobra Kai Season 5.

The former opponents join Carrie Underwood, Dee Snider, and Elisabeth Shue on the list of cameo appearances in the Karate Kid spin-off TV series. UFC Middleweight Eryk Anders also joins the show. Anders has trained with “Wonderboy” in the past.

“Wonderboy” And Tyron Woodley Join Cobra Kai

The two former opponents, who won Fight of the Night honors in their first bout at UFC 205, squashed their beef ahead of Season 4. “Wonderboy” has had very high praise for the show, telling Ariel Helwani that it was inevitable that he would end up appearing.

In the current MMA environment, it is refreshing to see two formerly bitter rivals “burying the hatchet” and working together. This serves as a major theme of the show, which sees Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence dealing with their history as they come together to fight a larger common enemy.

First Look At “Wonderboy” And Tyron Woodley In Trailer

“Wonderboy” and Tyron Woodley appear briefly in the trailer as new Cobra Kai Senseis, as Terry Silver declares war on Miyagi Do and Eagle Fang Karate. The pair will likely help Silver expand Cobra Kai across the valley. Season 4 ended with Lawrence and LaRusso coming together to defeat Silver, but failing.

While their appearance in the trailer is brief, just a glimpse has fans excited for the new season. Season 5 drops on September 9th on Netflix.

Despite both having appeared on TV numerous times, Woodley is the more experienced actor. Woodley has appeared in Hawaii Five-O, Straight Outta Compton, and Kickboxer: Vengeance. However, this will be “Wonderboys” freshman outing in a serial fiction series. “Wonderboy” has prior appearances on Celebrity Family Feud and an as-yet-untitled Chris Weidman documentary.

Is this the next step for MMA fighters breaking into the mainstream? Who else would you like to see cameo in Cobra Kai?