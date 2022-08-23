Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch.

With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.

Thanks to one UFC 278 spectator, you can get a birds’ eye view of one of arguably the most iconic moments in recent UFC history.

Leon Edwards Earned One Of The Most Impressive Comeback UFC Wins

Zuffa LLC

Watch an upper deck view of the final sequence of Edwards vs. Usman at UFC 278.

The video not only shows Edwards’ knockout but also brings another perspective to the crowd’s booming reaction to the finish. His win capped off an eventful night at UFC 278 which featured just about everything you could want from a pay-per-view card.

Edwards and Usman will likely run it back for a third time, potentially in the UK. UFC President Dana White has already hinted at a trilogy taking place in the UK and possibly at Wembley Stadium.

Usman entered UFC 278 as the pound-for-pound best UFC fighter and arguably one of the greatest of all time. The ending to his rematch with Edwards will likely make the trilogy that much bigger when it comes to fruition.

What was your reaction to Leon Edwards’ incredible comeback win over Kamaru Usman?