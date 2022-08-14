Watch: Michael Bisping Hypes Leon Edwards Ahead Of UFC 278 Headliner

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has delivered a motivational message to compatriot Leon Edwards ahead of his title challenge at UFC 278.

On August 20, Edwards will enter the Octagon in Utah looking to become the United Kingdom’s second-ever UFC titleholder. Having earned a shot at gold with a 10-fight unbeaten run that dates back to 2016, “Rocky” will meet the man against whom it all began once more.

If the Birmingham, England resident succeeds in dethroning Kamaru Usman next weekend — a feat he failed to accomplish seven years ago — he’ll double the membership to the UK champions’ club. And the man he’ll be joining there is willing him on.

In the latest promotional video for UFC 278 released by BT Sport, the broadcast and media company that holds the rights to the MMA leader in the UK, Bisping provides a spine-tingling narration as a blindfolded Edwards shadowboxes.

“Listen, Leon, only in darkness can you see the stars, hear the honor, smell the fear, touch the moment, taste the victory,” Bisping says. “This is mixed martial arts. To defeat a nightmare, you don’t fight with your eyes, you fight with your heart.”

𝓕𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽 𝓦𝓲𝓽𝓱 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻 𝓗𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓽 ♥️



Michael @bisping ❎ @Leon_edwardsmma



Time to bring it home, Rocky 🇬🇧🏆#UFC278 | August 20 | BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/MyYmsjR3Sj — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 10, 2022

BT Sport Does It Again with Edwards UFC 278 Promo

With its latest creation, BT Sport has added another much-praised promotional video to what is beginning to become a sizeable library of acclaimed designs.

Following its release on social media, many fans flocked to the comments to laud the production team for another job well done. Whilst some noted the simplicity of the video compared to past efforts, that doesn’t appear to have affected its reception.

Since joining forces with the UFC across the pond in 2013, BT Sport has put together a number of unmissable promos, leaving many branding it the industry leader in that regard. Perhaps most notable was the company’s comic-book style video created prior to the planned UFC London headliner between Edwards and Tyron Woodley in 2020.

While the COVID-19 pandemic saw that event canceled, Edwards will be looking to culminate BT Sport’s pre-UFC 278 promotion into a successful challenge for gold on August 20.

What do you make of BT Sport’s latest promotional release for UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2?