Watch: MMA Fighter Absorbs Multiple Strikes After Being KO’d

MMA fighter Cristian Perez delivered a particularly brutal knockout in the third round of his recent fight with Samuel Alvarez at Combate Global.

Both lightweights were swinging hard until Perez backed Alvarez towards the cage and landed a well-timed right straight that floored the American. With Alvarez looking like he could potentially get back up, Perez wasted no time jumping in to finish the bout.

Cristian Perez improves to 10-1 with a brutal KO over Samuel Alvarez in R3 #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/2MphOBUUtP — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 6, 2022

The 26-year-old appeared to put “The Alley Cat” out with his first follow-up punch, but it took several more right hands before the referee stepped in. Alvarez was able to move after the ref ended the fight, but he looked severely compromised as the doctor quickly entered the cage to check on him.

With the win, Perez improved to 10-1 overall. The Mexican fighter has competed under the Combate brand for his entire pro career, and this was his third-straight victory.

Alvarez had been on a two-fight win streak heading into the lightweight bout, and this loss drops his record to 7-6.

What do you think about the number of strikes MMA fighter Samuel Alvarez absorbed after appearing to go unconscious?