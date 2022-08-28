Watch: MMA Fighter Audibly Snaps Opponent’s Arm (GRAPHIC)

Amateur MMA fighter Kyle Pavao earned one of the nastiest submission wins you’ll ever see across the sport.

Pavao fought Wayne Downer in his amateur MMA debut at Cage Titans 55 on Saturday night. He had competed in Cage Titans twice before in grappling matches but was making his first walk to the cage in MMA.

A highly competitive first round was preceded by Pavao controlling Downer on the ground with his Jiu-Jitsu. Just minutes into Round 2, Pavao secured a keylock submission that resulted in Downer’s arm breaking, which could be heard cageside and through the event’s broadcast.

MMA Fighter Kyle Pavao Shatters Wayne Downer’s Arm

Watch Pavao get the submission below.

(WARNING: The following footage is graphic)

Kyle Pavao completely snaps the arm of Wayne Downer with a NASTY keylock at Cage Titans 55. Holy helllll #CT55 pic.twitter.com/05XMav65mH — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 28, 2022

A medical update on Downer has yet to be made public by Cage Titans or his team.

Pavao most recently earned a win in a grappling matchup with Jimmy West at Cage Titans 52 back in April. As for Downer, he was also making his amateur MMA debut.

Cage Titans 55 was headlined by a vacant welterweight title fight between Joe Giannetti and Trevor Gudde.

