Watch: MMA Fighter Completely Stiffened By Vicious KO Left

MMA fighter Anthony Drilich wasted no time in ending his fight with Michael Barber on his terms at Eternal MMA 68.

Drilich and Barber battled on the main card of EMMA 68 on Saturday in Perth, AU. Both bantamweights were looking to make a name for themselves and keep their positive momentum after picking up big wins in their last fights.

In what fans expected would be a three-round war, Drilich used his boxing to dismantle Barber and end the fight in a wild fashion.

Anthony Drilich Lands Left Hand From Hell To Earn Knockout

Watch below as Drilich sleeps Barber with a vicious left hand.

Gran zurdazo de Anthony Drilich para arrancar el dia! #Eternal68 pic.twitter.com/KTTDD8S403 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) August 20, 2022

Drilich is a five-fight veteran of EMMA and has only fought in the promotion for the entirety of his professional career. He had most recently picked up a split decision victory over Lawrence Lui at EMMA 66 back in May.

Barber looked to make a good second impression in EMMA after losing his promotional debut against Justin Van Heerden at EMMA 59 in May 2021. He most recently defeated Sam Hibberd via a unanimous decision in Hex Fight Series last November.

Drilich’s brutal KO, more specifically the follow-up shot was reminiscent to Dan Henderson’s legendary KO of Michael Bisping in 2013. You can relive that classic highlight below.

EMMA 68 was headlined by a featherweight title eliminator between Michael Mannue and Rodrigo Costa.

