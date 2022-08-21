Watch: MMA Fighter Detonates One-Shot KO Bomb On Opponent

Middleweight MMA fighter Armen Torosyan threw a right hook to the chin of Vlas Dubrovin that slept him before he hit the canvas.

Torosyan and Dubrovin helped get the action started on the Open Fighting Championship 22 prelims on Thursday in Samara, RU. Dubrovin was making his professional MMA debut while Torosyan was looking to win his third straight fight.

It didn’t take long for Torosyan to find his timing with his boxing as he launched a right-hand missile just midway through Round 1 to earn the knockout.

Check Out Armen Torosyan’s Brutal KO At Open FC 22

Watch Torosyan’s finishing sequence below.

Right hand bomb by Armen Torosyan. KO victory over Vlas Dubrovin #OFC22 pic.twitter.com/nViW25Ks14 — Matysek (@Matysek88) August 18, 2022

Torosyan was making his second-career appearance in Open FC following his debut win at Open FC 16 in January. In between Open FC fights, he earned a knockout over Mikhail Linnik at AMC Fight Nights 113.

As for Dubrovin, he’ll look to get back on track after losing his professional debut to Torosyan.

Open FC 22 was headlined by a first-round knockout by Vyacheslav Svischev over Mateus Santos for the Open FC bantamweight title.

