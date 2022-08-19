Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Cold Knockout With Vicious Hook

MMA fighter Jaime Londono had earned back-to-back submission wins ahead of Lux Fight League 25, but this time his boxing led him down the path to victory.

Londono and his bantamweight opponent, Edson Gatica, fought on the prelims of LUX 25 in Monterrey, MX this past Saturday. Both fighters were looking to keep their positive momentum following consecutive wins.

A highly-contested first round preceded a wild knockout by Londono in Round 2, as he countered Gatica’s advance forward with a nasty left hook to the chin.

Jaime Londono Flattened Edson Gatica At Lux Fight League 25

Watch Londono get the finish below.

Londono has now won three straight following back-to-back submissions over Diego Silva and Diego Baltazar. He was making his second appearance in LUX following his promotional debut last September.

As for Gatica, he suffered the first loss of his professional career following three-straight wins in stints with Vendetta and JFL.

In the LUX 25 main event, Jorge Calvo Martin and Kike Gonzalez competed for the promotion’s interim flyweight title.

