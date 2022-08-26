Watch: MMA Fighter Earns Fastest KO In Promotion’s History

MMA fighter Bogdan Gnidko earned the quickest knockout in KSW history against Damian Piwowarczyk at KSW 73.

Gnidko and Piwowarczyk battled on the main card of KSW 73 in Warsaw, PL. The two giants fought at a catchweight of 214lbs and was a matchup of two impressive prospects.

Despite being a betting underdog, Gnidko earned a record-breaking knockout that took just five seconds to finish his opponent.

Bogdan Gnidko Needed Five Seconds To Sleep Damian Piwowarczyk

Watch below as Gnidko wastes no time in knocking Piwowarczyk out unconscious.

WOOOOOOW!!!! #KSW73



🇺🇦 Bohdan Gnidko with the fastest KO in KSW history!!!



Can @usykaa do the same tonight!? pic.twitter.com/Oyf38AjNM1 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) August 20, 2022

Gnidko’s finish, to the surprise of no one watching or in attendance, earned the KSW ‘Knockout of the Night’. He has now won eight straight fights to begin his professional career.

As for Piwowarczyk, he has now lost back-to-back fights after five-straight wins to begin his career in the cage.

KSW 73 was headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Arkadiusz Wrzosek and Tomasz Sarara, with Wrzosek earning a third-round knockout.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!