Watch: MMA Fighter Earns KOTY Candidate With Spinning Kick

MMA fighter Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev demonstrated impeccable technique with a wild spinning wheel kick knockout over Rodrigo Praia.

Khabibulaev was coming off his first professional win and was looking to make a statement in his first fight in ACA. As for Praia, he’s been in ACA for three years since his debut at ACA 91.

Khabibulaev and Praia helped get the prelims started with a bantamweight matchup. Just minutes into Round 1, Khabibulaev caught Praia with a powerful spinning wheel kick that landed flush on Praia’s chin for the knockout.

MMA Fighter Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev Floors Rodrigo Praia At ACA 143

Watch Khabibulaev get the finish below.

Khabibulaev entered ACA 143 with a 1-1 professional record and was coming off of his first win over Kylychbek Sadirdinov via a unanimous decision. It had been a long road after he went through numerous fight cancelations and a four-year layoff.

Praia has now lost five of his last six fights including his last three in a row. He earned a win over UFC veteran Trevin Jones earlier in his career at ACB 88.

The ACA 143 main event featured a middleweight title fight between Magomedrasul Gasanov and Artem Frolov. Gasanov defeated Frolov via a unanimous decision.

Want to see more sick finishes? Check out our original Top 10 Finishes of the Week series here!