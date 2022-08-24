Watch: MMA Fighter Forced To Tap After Brutal GNP Elbows

MMA fighter Claudio Maestre overwhelmed Said Villanueva Niebla with elbow strikes on the ground to the point that Niebla was forced to tap.

Maestre and Niebla battled in a welterweight bout at Naciones MMA 8 on Friday in Saltillo, MX. The two welterweights helped ring in the action to kick off the main card of the event.

It didn’t take all but a few minutes for Maestre to gain control of the fight by trapping Niebla from the mount. After landing a series of nasty elbows, the referee didn’t have to stop the action on his own as Niebla tapped to the strikes.

Said Villanueva Niebla Had Enough Of Claudio Maestre’s GNP Elbows

Watch Maestre get the finish with elbow strikes from mount.

Ian Said Villanueva taps to some vicious GNP elbows from Claudio Maestre at Naciones MMA 9 pic.twitter.com/5IWk0jBkCM — Will (@ChillemDafoe) August 20, 2022

Maestre has now won consecutive fights in Naciones following brief stints in Brave CF and Latin Fighter Championship. He improved to a 4-2 professional record after splitting his first four MMA appearances.

Maestre earned a ground-and-pound finish in his last fight as well against Christopher Ortega at Naciones MMA 6 back in May.

As for Niebla, he suffered the first loss of his professional career after winning his debut in March at Naciones MMA 5 over Hector Negroe Garcia.

The card featured a lightweight bout between Pablo Sabori and Oziel Rodriguez. Sabori earned a second-round submission via rear-naked choke.

