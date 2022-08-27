Watch: MMA Fighter Kicks Off ONE’s Amazon Debut With Wild KO

It didn’t even take a full minute for MMA fighter Zebaztian Kadestam to get ONE on Prime Video 1 started with a brutal knockout on Friday.

Kadestam took on Iuri Lapicus in a middleweight matchup for the first fight on the inaugural ONE on Prime Video card. Kadestam was looking to extend his winning streak while Lapicus was aiming for his first victory in 2 1/2 years.

Just 57 seconds into the fight, Kadestam landed a nasty uppercut that sent Lapicus collapsing in the cage. The uppercut was so powerful that you could hear the strike clearly on the broadcast.

Watch below as Kadestam flattens Lapicus with a vicious uppercut.

Kadestam has now won back-to-back fights after finishing Valmir da Silva via first-round knockout back in February. He’s competed in ONE since 2017 but seems to finally be hitting his stride with the promotion.

Lapicus had suffered a loss to ONE Lightweight Champion Christian Lee along with a no-contest due to punches to the back of the head against Eddie Alvarez at ONE on TNT 1.

ONE on Prime Video 1 is headlined by a flyweight title rematch between former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. You can catch all the latest results and highlights here.

