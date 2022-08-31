Watch: MMA Fighter Knocks Out Opponent At The Buzzer

MMA fighter Igor da Silva Severino earned a buzzer-beating knockout over Manoel Rodrigues at Jungle Fight 110 on Saturday.

Severino and Rodrigues fought in the JF 110 main event for the vacant flyweight title. Both Severino and Rodrigues entered the fight with impressive winning streaks and were looking to put on a show in the main event slot.

The pace ramped up in the closing minutes of Round 2 as both Severino and Rodrigues had their moments on their feet. Despite Rodrigues’ strikes, Severino put immense pressure on him with his kickboxing and would eventually flatten Rodrigues with a nasty uppercut with seconds left in the second round.

MMA Fighter Igor da Silva Severino Demolishes Manoel Rodrigues

Check out Severino’s winning combination led by a right uppercut that put an end to the action.

19-year-old Igor Severino (7-0) with the buzzer beater TKO over Manoel Rodrigues to claim the vacant Jungle Fight flyweight strap.



Severino beat the breaks off him, mercy stoppage really. This kid looks promising #JF110 pic.twitter.com/Dq3gQHmZl7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 28, 2022

Severino remains unbeaten in his professional career and is now the JF flyweight champion. He earned the vacant title shot following recent wins over Lucas Kenner and Davi Souza in JF.

Rodrigues’ four-fight winning streak was snapped after quick finishes in each of his recently triumphant performances.

At just 19 years old, Severino has mountains of potential and could be a name to watch for years to come.

