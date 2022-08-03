Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent With Brutal Spinning Kick

Flyweight prospect Iago Torres left Renan Fiuza unconscious after a spinning hook kick at Action Fight 21 in Brazil.

Torres and Fiuza were battling in the featured preliminary bout of Action Fight 21 last Saturday. Torres was making his professional debut while Fiuza was looking to earn another win in just his second professional fight.

Torres blitzed Fiuza with a flurry of strikes, forcing Fiuza up against the fence before throwing knees in the clinch. After a brief moment of separation, Torres threw a spinning hook kick that put Fiuza to sleep before he collapsed to the canvas.

The knockout took the top spot on the latest installment of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the Week.

Watch Iago Torres Earn The #1 Spot On The Top 10 Finishes Of The Week

This spinning hook kick KO by Iago Torres (pro debut) at Action Fight 21 last night in Brazil. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/bT0aw7zNXJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 31, 2022

Fiuza regained consciousness minutes later. A medical update regarding Fiuza hasn’t been made public as of the writing of this story.

Torres is a flyweight prospect to watch just a few years after flyweights were considered the forgotten class of the sport. UFC President Dana White had previously considered dismantling the flyweight division altogether when Henry Cejudo held the belt.

As for Fiuza, he suffered his first professional loss after a win over Luiz Henrique Muniz in Fortal Combat MMA back in June.

In the Action Fight 21 main event, Igor Barbosa and Egleison Santos competed in a catchweight bout at 161lbs.

