Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Perfectly Timed Flying Knee KO

Featherweight MMA fighter Desmond Manabat earned a ‘Knockout of the Year’ candidate against David Loureiro at Tuff-N-Uff 129 on Friday.

Manabat and Loureiro battled on the main card of TNU 129 on Friday in Las Vegas, NV. The two featherweights were both looking to earn the first wins of their professional careers.

The first round was a back-and-forth affair between Manabat and Loureiro, with both fighters finding their timing on the feet. Just minutes into Round 2, Manabat ended the action by throwing an impeccably timed flying knee as Loureiro attempted to go for the takedown.

Desmond Manabat Sleeps David Loureiro With Flying Knee

Watch Manabat knock Loureiro unconscious.

Manabat rebounded in a big way after losing his TNU debut against Victor LiPari in May at TNU 128. He also lost via second-round knockout in his professional debut at Fierce FC 18 to Cobey Fehr at the beginning of the year.

As for Loureiro, he was making his professional MMA debut at TNU 129 following back-to-back losses in the boxing ring.

A few fights later, TNU 129 was headlined by a featherweight main event between Muhammadjon Naimov and Sitik Muduev, with Naimov earning a split decision victory.

