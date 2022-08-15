Monday, August 15, 2022
HomeNews

Watch: MMA Fighter Limps Opponent In Buzzer-Beater Knockout

By Curtis Calhoun
Alvaro Vacacela, Jorge Calderon
Reto de Campeones 2
Latest MMA News

Lightweight MMA fighter Alvaro Vacacela overwhelmed Jorge Calderon with a flurry of strikes just before the end of Round 2 at Reto de Campeones 2.

Vacacela and Calderon battled on the main card of Reto de Campeones 2 in Lima, PE on Thursday. Both fighters were looking to make a name for themselves in hopes of moving up in the hierarchy of the promotion.

After a back-and-forth opening round, Vacacela started to turn the fight in his favor in Round 2. Just seconds before the end of the round, Vacacela caught Calderon with a big left hook against the cage that collapsed him and ended the fight.

Alvaro Vacacela Sleeps Jorge Calderon At Reto De Campeones 2

Watch Vacacela get the finish below.

Vacacela rebounded in a big way following a loss to Roger Garcia via liver shot at FFC 49 back in March. He has now totaled a 7-7-1 professional record with two of his losses coming against up-and-coming UFC prospect Michael Morales.

As for Calderon, the MMA fighter has now lost back-to-back fights following a win over Anderson Favacho at Samurai Fight Contest 2 back in Feb. 2020.

In the Reto de Campeones 2 main event, bantamweight fighter Marcos Muñoz defeated Julio Davila via first-round submission.

Want to see some more sick MMA finishes? You can check out our Top 10 Finishes of the Week series right here!

Related Articles

Follow MMA News

261,230FansLike
133FollowersFollow
3,868FollowersFollow
2,440SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.