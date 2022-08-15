Watch: MMA Fighter Limps Opponent In Buzzer-Beater Knockout

Lightweight MMA fighter Alvaro Vacacela overwhelmed Jorge Calderon with a flurry of strikes just before the end of Round 2 at Reto de Campeones 2.

Vacacela and Calderon battled on the main card of Reto de Campeones 2 in Lima, PE on Thursday. Both fighters were looking to make a name for themselves in hopes of moving up in the hierarchy of the promotion.

After a back-and-forth opening round, Vacacela started to turn the fight in his favor in Round 2. Just seconds before the end of the round, Vacacela caught Calderon with a big left hook against the cage that collapsed him and ended the fight.

Watch Vacacela get the finish below.

This buzzer beater KO in Peru just now. Alvaro Vacacela KOs Jorge Calderon at 4:59 of the 2nd round. Left hook put him out, right hook was extra.#RetodeCampeones2 pic.twitter.com/iz6K9PtKqL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 12, 2022

Vacacela rebounded in a big way following a loss to Roger Garcia via liver shot at FFC 49 back in March. He has now totaled a 7-7-1 professional record with two of his losses coming against up-and-coming UFC prospect Michael Morales.

As for Calderon, the MMA fighter has now lost back-to-back fights following a win over Anderson Favacho at Samurai Fight Contest 2 back in Feb. 2020.

In the Reto de Campeones 2 main event, bantamweight fighter Marcos Muñoz defeated Julio Davila via first-round submission.

