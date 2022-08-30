Watch: MMA Fighter Overcomes Slip To Get 21-Second Knockout

MMA fighter David Burke made the most of an early accidental slip that ended up helping him get one of the fastest knockouts in Cage Titans history.

Burke faced Jideofor Ojukwu at Cage Titans 55 on Saturday night in Plymouth, MA. He challenged Ojukwu for the promotion’s middleweight title after back-to-back wins in NEF.

The two middleweights had a quick feeling-out process on the feet before Burke caught Ojukwu with a pair of left hands that wobbled him. As Burke pressed forward for the finish, slipped on the canvas before getting back up to counter Ojukwu with the knockout blow.

Watch as Burke recovers from a bad slip to earn a quick finish over Ojukwu.

Damnnnnn. Wild 21 second KO by David Burke. Slipped mid-combination and still got the job done. @CageTitans #CT55 pic.twitter.com/GrfmlLptz9 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 28, 2022

Burks was making his Cage Titans debut following wins over Ryan Fredette and David McCarty in NEF. Surprisingly, his knockout over Ojukwu was two seconds slower than his 19-second finish of McCarty in his professional debut in May.

Ojukwu earned the then-vacant Cage Titans middleweight title by defeating Lorenzo Fitzgerald via a majority decision earlier this year.

The Burke/Ojukwu clash was one of three title fights at Cage Titans 55. Joe Giannetti faced Trevor Gudde for the welterweight belt, while Tyler Smythe squared off against Arthur Mpofu for the 125lb title.

