Watch: MMA Fighter Slams Opponent Directly On His Head

MMA fighter Ray Waters put a stamp on his win over Leivon Lewis at LFA 140 by throwing Lewis on his head in the middle of their fight.

Waters and Lewis fought on the main card of LFA 140 on Friday in New Town, ND. Both welterweights were looking to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.

Waters and Lewis were a bit tentative to begin their fight at LFA 140, with a clinch-heavy fight early on. The tide would turn in Waters’ favor when he threw Lewis to the canvas, with Lewis landing on the top of his head.

Watch Waters change the course of the fight with a nasty slam.

Ray Waters slamming Leivon Lewis on his head moments ago at #LFA140. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/CbRWKdfOG3 — Shawn Bitter (@mmawizzard) August 27, 2022

Somehow, Lewis didn’t go unconscious and was able to fight the full distance. Waters would end up coming out triumphant via a unanimous decision.

Waters moved to 3-0 to begin his professional career. He has fought in LFA for the entirety of his young career in the cage with victories over Ovidio Bojorquez and L.J. Portée.

Lewis was looking to get back on track following his first professional loss to current UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt at LFA 85 in July 2020.

LFA 140 was headlined by Carlos Mota knocking out Rizvan Abuev for the vacant flyweight title.

