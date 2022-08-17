Watch: MMA Fighter Sleeps Opponent In Just 10 Seconds

Bantamweight MMA fighter Valmir Galiev finished his opponent, Ivan Parshikov, just seconds after touching gloves at RCC: Intro 22.

Galiev and Parshikov battled on the prelims of RCC: Intro 22 on Saturday in Yekaterinburg, RU. Both fighters are young up-and-comers in the bantamweight division.

Galiev didn’t take long to impose his will on Parshikov. Just seconds into the fight, Galiev landed a big left hand that sent Parshikov flying, stopping the action immediately.

Valmir Galiev Needed Just 10 Seconds To Earn Knockout Win

Watch Galiev get the quick finish below.

Valmir Galiev only needed 10 seconds to flatline Ivan Parshikov at RCC Intro 22 pic.twitter.com/qt6nYuBdnR — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 13, 2022

Galiev remains unbeaten in his professional career with a 4-0-1 record. He most recently earned wins over Vitaliy Mironyuk and Anton Mitrofanov following a draw against Dmitry Nikulnikov in his RCC debut.

As for Parshikov, he was coming into the fight following a split decision win over Aslan Utegaliev at Octagon 30 back in May.

RCC: Intro 22 was headlined by a middleweight matchup between Sharaputdin Magomedov and Sergei Martynov, with Magomedov earning a third-round knockout.

