Watch: MMA Fighter Turns Opponent Into A Statue With 1-2 KO

Lightweight MMA prospect Brayan Montero knocked Elias Manuel Vilche unconscious on the feet at United Fighting Series 15.

Montero and Vilche were both making their amateur debuts at UFS 15 on Sunday in Buenos Aires, AR. The two lightweights were looking to make a name for themselves during their first appearances in the cage.

Just minutes into the fight, Montero overwhelmed Vilche with kickboxing pressure before knocking him out with a wild combination.

Brayan Montero Earns Nasty Knockout At United Fighting Series 15

Watch Montero deal the final blow.

Gran KO de Brayan Montero ayer en United Fighting Series 15! pic.twitter.com/EUgzWt5v2q — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) August 8, 2022

Montero hit Vilche so hard that Vilche’s body appeared to stiffen up before he hit the canvas. A medical update on Vilche hasn’t been given by his team nor the promotion.

MMA fighters rarely earn a more devastating knockout win in their first fight than Montero and he’ll look to stay on the winning track as his MMA career kickstarts.

UFS 15 was headlined by a lightweight matchup between Matias Ponce and Christian Dipp.

