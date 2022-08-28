Watch: MMA Fighter Wins LFA Title With Walkoff, One-Punch KO

MMA fighter Carlos Mota won the vacant LFA flyweight title in style with a vicious knockout of Rizvan Abuev at LFA 140 on Friday night.

Mota and Abuev fought for the vacant 125lb title after Charles Johnson vacated the belt and signed a contract with the UFC earlier this year. Mota had fought for the flyweight belt against Johnson at LFA 122 in a late-round TKO loss.

The second time was the charm for Mota, who flattened Abuev with a massive left hook just minutes into the main event.

Mota had earned the vacant title shot with recent wins over George Martinez and Jefferson Oliveira in LFA. He most recently finished Steven Merrill at North Iowa Fights back in May to get the call to fight for the LFA title once again.

Abuev’s loss to Mota snapped a three-fight winning streak leading into his LFA debut, including over Ruslan Serikpulov and Argen Maratbek Uulu on the Russian regional scene.

Mota’s knockout in the LFA 140 main event capped off an exciting card that featured finishes by undefeated prospects Richie Miranda and Wes Schultz.

