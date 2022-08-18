Watch: MMA Fighter Wows With Spectacular Flying Knee KO

Featherweight fighter Dmitry Nikulnikov landed a nasty flying knee that sent his opponent Pavel Sosedkov unconscious.

Nikulnikov faced Sosedkov on the prelims of RCC: Intro 22 on Saturday in Yekaterinburg, RU. Both 145lbers were looking to continue their winning ways after earning victories in their previous fights.

Following a close opening round, Nikulnikov landed a brutal flying knee against the cage that sent Sosedkov to sleep.

Dmitry Nikulnikov Throws Perfectly-Timed Flying Knee For KO

Check out Nikulnikov’s knockout sequence below.

Spectacular 2nd round flying knee by Dmitry Nikulnikov #RCCIntro22 pic.twitter.com/ArUWiYwX0u — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 13, 2022

Nikulnikov has now won back-to-back fights following a loss to Nadzhmudin Sobirov at RCC: Intro 11. In his professional debut against Valmir Galiev, the fight went to a draw after three rounds of action.

This was Sosedkov’s first professional loss after winning his first three fights, including his RCC debut against Arkadiy Karmanukov.

A few fights later, RCC: Intro 22 was headlined by a knockout from middleweight Sharaputdin Magomedov against Sergei Martynov.

