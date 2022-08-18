Thursday, August 18, 2022
HomeNews

Watch: MMA Fighter Wows With Spectacular Flying Knee KO

By Curtis Calhoun
Dmitry Nikulnikov
RCC: Intro 22
Latest MMA News

Featherweight fighter Dmitry Nikulnikov landed a nasty flying knee that sent his opponent Pavel Sosedkov unconscious.

Nikulnikov faced Sosedkov on the prelims of RCC: Intro 22 on Saturday in Yekaterinburg, RU. Both 145lbers were looking to continue their winning ways after earning victories in their previous fights.

Following a close opening round, Nikulnikov landed a brutal flying knee against the cage that sent Sosedkov to sleep.

Dmitry Nikulnikov Throws Perfectly-Timed Flying Knee For KO

Check out Nikulnikov’s knockout sequence below.

Nikulnikov has now won back-to-back fights following a loss to Nadzhmudin Sobirov at RCC: Intro 11. In his professional debut against Valmir Galiev, the fight went to a draw after three rounds of action.

This was Sosedkov’s first professional loss after winning his first three fights, including his RCC debut against Arkadiy Karmanukov.

A few fights later, RCC: Intro 22 was headlined by a knockout from middleweight Sharaputdin Magomedov against Sergei Martynov.

Find out where this finish landed on the latest installment of the Top 10 Finishes of the Week right here!

Related Articles

Follow MMA News

261,223FansLike
134FollowersFollow
3,874FollowersFollow
2,440SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.