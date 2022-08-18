Watch: MMA Fighter Wows With Spectacular Flying Knee KO

Featherweight fighter Dmitry Nikulnikov landed a nasty flying knee that sent his opponent Pavel Sosedkov unconscious.
Nikulnikov faced Sosedkov on the prelims of RCC: Intro 22 on Saturday in Yekaterinburg, RU. Both 145lbers were looking to continue their winning ways after earning victories in their previous fights.
Following a close opening round, Nikulnikov landed a brutal flying knee against the cage that sent Sosedkov to sleep.
Dmitry Nikulnikov Throws Perfectly-Timed Flying Knee For KO
Check out Nikulnikov’s knockout sequence below.
Nikulnikov has now won back-to-back fights following a loss to Nadzhmudin Sobirov at RCC: Intro 11. In his professional debut against Valmir Galiev, the fight went to a draw after three rounds of action.
This was Sosedkov’s first professional loss after winning his first three fights, including his RCC debut against Arkadiy Karmanukov.
A few fights later, RCC: Intro 22 was headlined by a knockout from middleweight Sharaputdin Magomedov against Sergei Martynov.
