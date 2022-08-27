Watch: Muay Thai Fighter Sends Opponent Flying W/ ONE 160 KO

ONE Muay Thai fighter Saemapetch Fairtex snapped a recent losing skid in brutal fashion against Rittewada Petchyindee at ONE 160.

Fairtex and Petchyindee battled in a featherweight matchup on the main card of ONE 160 on Friday in Singapore. Both fighters were looking to make a statement in their Muay Thai clash and move up in the promotional rankings.

It didn’t take all but less than two minutes for Fairtex to find his timing with his hands. In the first round, he threw a 1-2 combination that landed clean to Petchyindee’s chin to immediately put him to sleep.

Muay Thai Fighter Saemapetch Fairtex Earned A ‘Knockout of the Year’ Contender

Watch and listen to Fairtex cracking Petchyindee with a big left hook for the finish.

Fairtex and Petchyindee had fought once before last November with Petchyindee earning a second-round stoppage win. Fairtex went on to lose in a first-round knockout to Tawanchai PK Saenchai back in January.

Both of Petchindee’s first two professional Muay Thai fights have come against Fairtex, while Fairtex is a veteran of eight fights.

In the ONE 160 main event, Christian Lee re-captured the ONE lightweight title in a stunning knockout over Ok Rae Yoon.

