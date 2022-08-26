Watch: Sean Strickland Involved In Another Road Rage Incident

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has once again found himself involved in a heated confrontation on Las Vegas roadways.

Strickland is coming off of a loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276 in July. A win over Pereira could’ve potentially earned him the next title shot before he was knocked out in the first round.

Strickland is set to return against Jared Cannonier at a UFC Fight Night event in October. Cannonier most recently fell to UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya for the belt.

Strickland is known to be a wild character in and out of the Octagon, stoking the flames of controversy on social media and going on angry rants about the world around him. He’s also often found himself in road rage situations in which violence is threatened by both sides.

As Strickland prepares for his UFC return, he found himself in a hostile incident while driving through the Las Vegas area, where Strickland trains at Xtreme Couture.

Sean Strickland Has A History Of Losing His Cool In The Road

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Watch below as Strickland challenges a nearby driver to a fight while on the highway, as reposted by MMA Mania.

Sean Strickland 🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 Road Rage pic.twitter.com/9WJ9DRrU6W — MMA mania (@mmamania) August 26, 2022

It appears cooler heads eventually prevailed and Strickland and then unidentified male driver didn’t engage in a fist fight. It’s uncertain what exactly led up to the argument that forced tensions to reach a boiling point.

Back in March, Strickland confronted a female driver who attempted to get his license plate following a near-accident. He went on to post the incident on Twitter and rant about the woman.

Strickland’s temper has also gotten him kicked on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Despite suffering one of the few setbacks of his UFC career, he still continues to find himself in tension-filled incidents while driving.

