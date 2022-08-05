Watch: Top Finishes From UFC Vegas 59 Fighters

The UFC has published their “top finishes” list from some of the fighters competing on tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 59 card.

Six finishes from six different fighters on tomorrow night’s card made the cut, including both main eventers and both co-main eventers.

It is no surprise that Thiago Santos made an appearance in the video, being that he is one of the most prolific KO artists in UFC history with 11 KOs on his company résumé. You can also check out a 2019 compilation of Santos’ best career KOs here.

His opponent, Jamahal Hill, also has no shortage of KO footage available, so it was surely a challenge for the UFC’s crew to pick only one KO from both fighters.

Co-headliners Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal also made the video, as did Priscila Cachoeira, who is currently expected to open up the main card against “The Queen of Violence” Ariane Lipski. The only fighter representing the preliminary card is Terrance McKinney, who will be facing Erick Gonzales in a lightweight bout.

UFC Vegas 59 takes place live tomorrow night from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check out the full card and viewing information right here. But now, let’s check out the Top Finishes from some of tomorrow night’s performers!

Note: The video is age restricted. Click the “Watch on YouTube” link below to access the full video.

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for full coverage of Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 59 event!